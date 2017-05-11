McMorris brothers work to make sports accessible to all youth

Saskatchewan snowboarders Craig and Mark McMorris are working to make a potential Saskatoon winter park become reality.

The McMorris Foundation is giving $10,000 to the Optimist Hill campaign.

The funds come from the group’s annual gala held in Regina and Saskatoon.

The Optimist Hill campaign aims to increase the height of Diefenbaker Hill by over 30 feet.

One section of the slope will then be used for skiing and snowboarding and the other for tubing.

Another $15,000 is going to Canadian Tire’s jumpstart charity, which helps young athletes pay for sports programs.

“We believe in a nation where all youth have a fair opportunity to play sport,” Mark McMorris said in a release.

“While carrying out this vision, we are constantly inspired about how our prairie communities come together to support such a meaningful cause.”

The McMorris Foundation has a mandate of inspiring youth to find their passion through sports.

Craig McMorris said donations help the foundation achieve its goal of making it easier for youth to be involved in sports.

Since 2012, the McMorris and McMorris gala has raised nearly $150,000.