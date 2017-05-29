Glen McCallum elected president of Métis Nation – Saskatchewan

Métis Nation – Saskatchewan (MN-S) has a new president.

Glen McCallum, who is from Pinehouse, was elected on May 27 to head the organization.

He was previously an area director with the MN-S.

McCallum took 1,015 votes, followed by Karen LaRocque with 880.

Gerald Morin will return as vice-president.

Ashley Norton was elected secretary and Mary Ann Morin was elected treasurer.

“This election marks a return to open, democratic Métis Nation government in Saskatchewan,” Métis National Council president Clément Chartier said in a statement.

“The large turnout is testimony to the strong desire of Métis Nation citizens in Saskatchewan for the MN-S to renew its historic mission of securing the rights and interests of the Métis.”

Nearly 5,000 members of Saskatchewan’s Métis community cast a ballot.

This is the first election MN-S has held in five years following years of in-fighting.

The federal government held back funding in November 2014 after the MN-S failed to set a date for a legislative assembly.

Funding was partially restored to allow the MN-S to hold a legislative assembly in July 2016, another this past January and for the costs required to hold the election.

Officials have five days to verify the vote.