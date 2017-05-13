Early voting underway for Metis Nation-Saskatchewan election

Early voting is underway in the Metis Nation-Saskatchewan election.

Registration and voting started Friday and continues through May 19 at 12 regional returning offices across the province.

The offices will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. CT each day, but closed on Sunday.

Chief electoral officer Loretta Metzger said there were reports of lineups at some returning offices.

Forty-one candidates are running for four executive positions, including president, and in each of the regions.

The last Metis Nation-Saskatchewan election was in 2012 and voting day is May 27.

Metzger said only 3,000 voted in the last election, so it’s hoped the early voter turnout is a sign of more participation in the election process.

“You never know what kind of a turnout you’re going to have until those polls actually open. Everything has sounded like there’s going to be lots of interest in the election and this just proves it,” she said.