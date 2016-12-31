Métis Nation – Saskatchewan general election postponed due to CEO resigning

The Métis Nation – Saskatchewan (MN-S) says its council voted Friday in favour of postponing a general election originally scheduled for Feb. 4, 2017 due to unforeseen circumstances.

Fred Payton, who was appointed chief electoral officer (CEO) by MN-S to administer the provincial Métis council general election, resigned due to serious health concerns on Dec. 15.

The council’s election consultant, Lorne Gibson, has recommended more time to find a replacement CEO in order to hold a legitimate vote.

Following this advice, Métis Nation Legislative Assembly (MNLA) members will set a new date for the province-wide election at a meeting and general assembly to be held Feb. 18 -19, 2017 in Saskatoon.

Council is recommending the election take place on May 27, 2017.