Crime
May 28, 2017 10:45 pm

Chinese man with suspected mental illness kills 2, wounds 18 in knife attack

By Staff The Associated Press

A May 6, 2014 file photo of police inspecting the scene of a knife attack in Guangzhou, China.

ChinaFotoPress
A A

A knife-fielding man suspected of mental illness killed two people and injured 18 in China, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Violent crime is rare in China compared with many other countries, but there has been a series of knife and axe attacks in recent years, many targeting children.

Story continues below

Twenty people were taken to hospital after the Sunday attack in Guizhou province in the southwest and two died, Xinhua said.

READ MORE: Times Square crash suspect says he tried to get help, doesn’t remember incident

It did not give any details of the victims.

The attacker, aged 30, is being held in police custody and the case was under investigation.

Xinhua cited the suspect’s father as saying his son had a history of mental illness.

In January, a man wounded 11 children with a blade at their kindergarten in the Guangxi region. Seven children were wounded in a November attack by a man with a knife outside in another area.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
China knife attack
China stabbing
Guizhou
Knife Attack
stabbing in China

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News