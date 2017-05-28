Canada
May 28, 2017 4:04 pm

Dozens march to raise awareness about violence in Halifax

By Reporter  Global News

The fifth annual Stop the Violence march took place on Sunday in Halifax.

Cory McGraw/Global News
A A

The annual Stop the Violence march took place Sunday afternoon in Halifax.

Participants of all ages marched through the streets chanting, “Stop the violence, increase the peace.”

The goal of the event is to honour victims killed by violence, show support for victims that have survived and bring hope to families that have lost loved ones due to violence.

The march is organized by Stop the Violence (spread the love), an initiative started by Quentrel Provo, following the death of his cousin, Kaylin Diggs.

WATCH: Halifax anti-violence advocate Quentrel Provo gets shout-out from MP Andy Fillmore

This is the fifth year the event has taken place in Halifax.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Halifax
HRM
Stop The Violence
Stop the Violence march

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News