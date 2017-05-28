Dozens march to raise awareness about violence in Halifax

The annual Stop the Violence march took place Sunday afternoon in Halifax.

Participants of all ages marched through the streets chanting, “Stop the violence, increase the peace.”

The goal of the event is to honour victims killed by violence, show support for victims that have survived and bring hope to families that have lost loved ones due to violence.

The march is organized by Stop the Violence (spread the love), an initiative started by Quentrel Provo, following the death of his cousin, Kaylin Diggs.

This is the fifth year the event has taken place in Halifax.