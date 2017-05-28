2 teens injured at NDG house party

Two teens were injured Saturday night after a fight broke out at a house party inside an apartment building near the intersection of Walkley and Somerled avenues in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.

Police received a 911 call at 11 p.m. reporting a brawl involving several people.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a teen outside with stab wounds to his arm.

A short time later, a second victim showed up at nearby hospital with stab wounds to his upper body, according to Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron.

Bergeron said the victims are aged 18 and 19 years old respectively.

The young men are expected to recover. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Bergeron said no arrests have been made.