Edmonton Eskimos Sunderland already working on his next ring

The Ottawa Redblacks received their Grey Cup rings last night in a ceremony in Ottawa. The Redblacks assistant general manager from last season, Brock Sunderland, was unable to attend. He was busy working on his next Grey Cup ring.

“Very busy couple of days, with medicals and team meetings tonight,” said Sunderland, who felt he did not have a big enough window to get to Ottawa and back in time. “I’ll get my ring eventually and then hopefully several more here.”

Sunderland, in his new position as vice president of football and general manager of the Edmonton Eskimos, had a very productive 24 hours.

The Eskimos put pen to paper with five players Friday and Saturday.

It started with Canadian running back Pascal Lochard Friday morning and ended on Saturday morning with the signing of 2016 second round Canadian draft pick defensive back Arjen Colquhoun, who had been at camp with the Dallas Cowboys last season and the Seattle Seahawks earlier this spring.

“We met him in Las Vegas, he came down to our tryout camp and just got a feel for who we are as an organization. He sat in on some meetings then went to Seattle for a mini camp,” said Sunderland.

He encourages players to exhaust their NFL opportunities. “We have been on the phone for the last couple of days and he decided he wanted to come to Edmonton and we couldn’t be more excited.”

In between Lochard and Colquhoun the Eskimos signed veteran receiver Chris Getzlaf to return for his second year in green and gold, and two former Redblacks, defensive back Forrest Hightower, released by New Orleans after two years in Ottawa and defensive lineman Mike Moore.

Getzlaf, who had 41 receptions for 455 yards last season with the Eskimos says he did not think of retiring and wanted to return to the Eskimos all along. “My wife and I really enjoyed living here last year, this was the first choice,” said Getzlaf who will be going to his 11th CFL training camp.

“About three weeks ago we started talking and we got it done and I am more than thrilled to be back.”

Getzlaf’s brother Ryan, of the Anaheim Ducks, became a villain in Edmonton during the Stanley Cup playoffs and Chris is happy to be the favourite Getzlaf of the Edmonton sports fan.

“I’m in trouble if I am not.”

The Eskimos will practice for the first time Sunday morning at 9:20 a.m. on the Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium.

630 CHED will have a live show from training camp Sunday from noon to 1 p.m.