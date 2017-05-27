Winnipeg Blue Bombers shakeup roster on eve of training camp

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers made some last-minute changes to their roster a day before the start of training camp.

The team cut Canadian receiver Tylor Henry as well as quarterback Malcolm Bell and running back Lache Seastrunk. It also added receivers Darrin Peterson and Rahul Madan.

Henry was selected by the Bombers in the eighth round of the 2017 CFL Draft. He led the Alberta Golden Bears in receiving last year with 43 catches for 611 yards. Bell and Seastrunk both joined the Bombers earlier this month.

Peterson arrives in Winnipeg after spending time in the NFL. He played three pre-season games with the Chicago Bears last year.

Madan started in all eight games for the Toronto Varsity Blues in 2016, finishing the season with 45 receptions for 736 yards and two touchdowns. The Ontario product was also named an OUA second team all-star.

The Bombers open training camp Sunday morning at Investors Group Field. They play their first pre-season game on June 10 in Saskatchewan against the Roughriders.