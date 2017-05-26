Quebec construction strike: Little to show for at bargaining table on Day 3

There is little progress to report at the table as Quebec’s construction strike enters Day 3.

Eric Cote, a spokesperson for one association of employers, says negotiations resumed late Thursday and that representatives for his group emerged early today suggesting they were a waste of time.

Negotiations are set to resume this afternoon with a provincially appointed conciliator at the table.

About 175,000 workers launched the unlimited general strike on Wednesday, crippling activity on major projects such as the Champlain Bridge and a Montreal superhospital.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard has signalled he will begin the process of adopting back-to-work legislation Monday if there is no agreement in by then.

Work schedules and overtime are believed to be at the heart of the conflict in the industrial sector, while salaries are the main stumbling block in the residential sector.