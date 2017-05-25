Striking Quebec construction workers march for family time

Construction workers in Quebec are entering their second day of a general strike after contract negotiations between the union and the government broke down at midnight Tuesday.

Strike has begin in the construction industry, like on the new Champlain bridge, where workers are blocking access to site. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/o90KSiUsIC — Yannick Gadbois (@yangad77) May 24, 2017

Industrial workers are seeking an agreement to protect work scheduling and overtime.

Quebec's construction declare province-wide general strike

The striking workers explained they’re not looking for more money, but striving for more time with family.

To drive the point home, the Fédération des Travailleurs du Québec (FTQ) — an umbrella organization representing 17 unions with 75,000 workers — organized family marches in eight cities across the province.

In Montreal, the march starts at 10 a.m. Thursday in front of the provincial construction association offices located at 5930 Louis-H.-Lafontaine Blvd. in Anjou in the east end.

In a statement the FTQ said construction workers and their families are walking “to defend the great social cause of work-life balance.”

The Quebec Transport Ministry said more than 50 current roadwork projects, including the Champlain Bridge, are affected.

The province estimates the strike could cost the economy around $45 million a day.

The Quebec government said it could force the workers to get back on the job with back-to-work legislation.