Quebec labour minister threatening special law in event of construction strike

Quebec’s labour minister is threatening to impose a special law in the event of a general strike in the province’s construction industry.

Construction companies and labour federations are continuing to negotiate Tuesday afternoon ahead of a strike deadline of midnight.

Work schedules and overtime are said to be at the heart of the conflict in the industrial sector, while salaries are the main stumbling block in the residential sector.

The collective agreements expired April 30.

Employer groups say they have no intention of locking out workers.

Labour Minister Dominique Vien said Tuesday the government is looking at bringing in back-to-work legislation if there is a strike.