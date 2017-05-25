Quebec construction strike: Premier promises back-to-work legislation next week

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard says he will begin the process of adopting back-to-work legislation on Monday if there is no agreement in the province’s construction strike.

Couillard told reporters in Jerusalem Thursday he’s giving the sides the weekend to hammer out a deal.

Word of legislation come as various marches took place across Quebec in support of the province’s construction strike as it entered Day 2.

About 175,000 workers launched the unlimited general strike on Wednesday, crippling activity on major projects such as the Champlain Bridge and a Montreal superhospital.

It is not immediately clear whether the two sides will resume negotiations Thursday after Labour Minister Dominique Vien asked them to give her a schedule of new meetings.

The Quebec government estimates a walkout means losses of $45 million a day for the provincial economy.