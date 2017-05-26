Vancouver-based model mistakenly linked to Manchester bomber

A Vancouver-based model is speaking out after being linked to the recent bombing in Manchester.

Two Italian newspapers have named Janice Joostema as the sister of the suicide bomber. She is very shaken up by the accusations because it’s not true.

READ MORE: Manchester attack: police make 10th arrest in blast probe

“When I first found out about it I started actually reading all the messages I received,” said Joostema. “[They were from people] saying ‘this is what’s going on’ and ‘are you the terrorist?’. People who don’t know me but of course the people who do know me know it’s not me of course.”

“Because the newspaper[s] didn’t even look into me, and the other [accused woman], who we are.”

The pictures of Joostema have now been taken down from the Italian websites but she says she’s considering taking legal action.

READ MORE: Manchester attack: U.S. takes full responsibility for British intel leaks, Rex Tillerson says