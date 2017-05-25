Manchester bombing suspect Salman Abedi called mom before attack: ‘forgive me’
CAIRO – A Libyan anti-terror official says the alleged Manchester bomber phoned his mother hours before the concert attack and said “forgive me.”
British officials have said the attack was by British-born Salman Abedi, 22, whose family is from Libya.
Abedi’s father and younger brother were arrested in Tripoli on Wednesday.
The Monday night bombing in Manchester killed 22 people. Abedi died in the attack.
