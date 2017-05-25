malakwa
WATCH: Mudslide in Malakwa engulfs SUV

WATCH: A viewer sent us this video of his SUV getting caught in a mudslide in Malakwa. His reaction to what happened is making everyone laugh.

A mudslide caught on video near Malakwa created an even bigger problem for one driver.

The video was sent to Global News and shows the ground start to give way during the slide.

However, the driver did not realize the slide was also going to engulf his car.

He can be heard exclaiming (and swearing) in the video before saying “I just filled her up with gas too.”

 

