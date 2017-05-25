WATCH: Mudslide in Malakwa engulfs SUV
A mudslide caught on video near Malakwa created an even bigger problem for one driver.
The video was sent to Global News and shows the ground start to give way during the slide.
However, the driver did not realize the slide was also going to engulf his car.
He can be heard exclaiming (and swearing) in the video before saying “I just filled her up with gas too.”
