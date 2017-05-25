FSIN invites Pope to Saskatchewan to apologize for residential schools

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is calling on Pope Francis to make a formal apology for the residential schools on treaty land.

FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron said any apology from the Pope needs to be done on treaty land to honour the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls to action.

“It would be very meaningful to the First Nations people if the Pope could stand on these treaty lands and apologize on behalf of the Catholic church, right where we could have the Indian residential school survivors there to hear,” Cameron said in a statement.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to ask for a public apology when he meets with Pope Francis at Vatican City later in the week.

Cameron said that apology should be done in Saskatchewan, which has the highest number of residential school survivors.

“It would be a big step forward for the church, and a powerful moment for survivors, spiritually and emotionally, to have Pope Francis apologize in person,” Cameron said.

Cameron said the FSIN has sent the Pope an invitation letter.