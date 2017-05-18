Activities will allow people to explore the meaning of reconciliation

Reconciliation Saskatoon has launched a month-long series of events they hope will help start conversations.

Four events are planned over the next month.

The first was Wednesday’s announcement at White Buffalo Youth Lodge.

The activities will offer an opportunity to learn about residential schools, the local indigenous community and how people can make a difference.

“I would just encourage everyone to find a friend, if it make it easier for you to participant and come out,” Neal Kewistep, the population & public health director at the Saskatoon Health Region, said.

“You’re going to find some friends in the circle.”

Saskatoon Tribal Council Chief Felix Thomas said this is part of the call to action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

“Reconciliation is a heavy task and it takes more than a village to make it happen,” Thomas said.

“The organizations and people that are part of Reconciliation Saskatoon prove that working together helps us move forward. Let’s keep this momentum up and one day reconciliation won’t just be a goal, but an achievement.”

The final event is the second annual “Rock Your Roots” walk for reconciliation in Victoria Park on June 21, which is National Aboriginal Day.

The full event schedule can be found on the Office of the Treaty Commissioner’s website.