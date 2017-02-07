Saskatoon Public Library wants people to read for reconciliation

The Saskatoon Public Library (SPL) is challenging people to read for reconciliation.

The city-wide challenge is part of the library’s commitment to the recommendations found in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s report.

“We’re asking Saskatonians to pick a book from our read for reconciliation list, read it and challenge family and friends to do the same,” SPL CEO Carol Cooley said.

“Our goal is to get as many people as we can to commit to the challenge using #Read4Reconcilation before March 31.”

SPL officials said there are four ways people can get involved:

“It’s really important for us to understand the history and how recently the last residential school closed,” Cooley said.

“Saskatoon Public Library is very committed to reconciliation, taking deliberate actions to reconcile.”

People are also being asked to take part in a reconciliation blanket-making project by filling out a card explaining what reconciliation means to them.

The cards will be displayed until April 3 and then transferred to fabric and sewn into star blankets.

The read for reconciliation reading list is on display at all SPL branches and can also be found online.