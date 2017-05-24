University of Saskatchewan offers 1,100 employees voluntary buyout packages

Editor’s note: We incorrectly reported that 11,000 employees were offered voluntary packages. The actual number is 1,100 and the story has been corrected to reflect the proper number.

In an internal memo sent to staff members on Wednesday, the University of Saskatchewan (U of S) announced it is offering 1,100 employees a voluntary buyout package.

The employees affected are members of the Administrative and Supervisory Personnel Association (ASPA) union.

READ MORE: Research centre closed, six staff positions lost at University of Saskatchewan

“The university has been in discussions with our unions to seek out voluntary options for employees to help the university address the significant provincial funding decrease announced in March,” the memo said.

“The president has been clear that attrition and voluntary options is where we will look first to find savings in salaries and benefits.”

The buyouts are expected to be offered throughout June and employees must be willing to end their employment by Jan. 31, 2018.

READ MORE: University of Regina announces more layoffs as the result of funding cuts

The memo said the university is committed to looking at attrition and voluntary options first to make up the 5.6 per cent of its funding lost in the 2017-18 provincial budget.

“Unfortunately, we have not been able to reach an agreement on voluntary options for our staff in CUPE 1975,” the memo said.

“CUPE executive required guarantees that we would not contract out any services as a result of exits. This type of guarantee is too restrictive at a time when the university must find savings.”

U of S officials said faculty and staff salaries and benefits make up 70 per cent of the university’s operating costs.