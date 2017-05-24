Canada
University of Regina announces more layoffs as the result of funding cuts

By Staff The Canadian Press

The University of Regina has announced layoffs and the elimination of vacant positions, blaming the cuts on reduced funding from the provincial government.

Eight staff will be laid off and 11 vacant positions will remain unfilled.

These are in addition to the 13 university-supported positions at the University Club that received layoff notices in April.

The university says that in total, 35 positions have been affected by budget reductions.

University president Vianne Timmons says they are losing “some very important members” of staff.

She says the government cuts will have a far-reaching impact.

