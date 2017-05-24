Manchester bombing suspect Salman Abedi’s 2nd brother arrested in Libya
LONDON – A Libyan security spokesman says another brother of the alleged Manchester bomber has been arrested, this one in Tripoli.
Ahmed bin Salem, the spokesman of a Libyan anti-terror force, says a younger brother of Salman Abedi, Hashim, was detained on Tuesday.
Bin Salem gave no further details.
READ MORE: Father of suicide bombing suspect, Salman Abedi, says son is innocent
The alleged bomber’s father, Ramadan Abedi, told The Associated Press on Wednesday, that another son, Ismail, was arrested in England on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old Abedi is a British citizen born to Libyan parents and grew up around Manchester. He died in the attack.
The bombing killed 22 people and wounded scores at an Ariana Grande concert Monday night in Manchester.
