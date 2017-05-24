‘Storm surge phenomenon’: Assessing damage to the central Okanagan

Cities and towns throughout the central Okanagan are assessing the damage after a major wind storm battered the region Tuesday night.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says the storm caused flooding to some homes and apartments along Okanagan Lake, mainly in the area of Manhattan Point and along Truswell Road. It’s estimated upwards of 15 residences faced some sort of flooding.

“A storm surge phenomenon on lakes, created by high winds pushing a high volume of water in one direction, in addition to wave action on top of the surge, posed a serious threat to property and fortifications,” according to a Central Okanagan Emergency Operations news release.

Emergency crews are assessing damage throughout the region, repairing damage in local parks and clearing debris from streams.

Wind storm aftermath in Kelowna. Parks including Sarsons in city's Lower Mission took a big hit. pic.twitter.com/R6oPggKqW3
— Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) May 24, 2017

“A break in the weather (Wednesday) offers residents a chance to fortify flood protection,” Central Okanagan Emergency Operations reports.

“With lakes approaching historic volumes, the high water levels are expected to remain well into July.”

Emergency officials are also warning the public any trees near water bodies are at risk of falling, as the ground is completely saturated.

Anyone who has sandbagged their home is being asked to keep those bags in place.

Sandbag stations are operating throughout the city. For the closest location near you click here.