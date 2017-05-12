Not sure if your home is at risk of flooding? Find out here

Not sure if your home could be impacted by flooding in the central Okanagan? On the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations website, you can simply enter your postal code to see if your home may be impacted. You can find that link here. Emergency operations also released flood watch maps:

While there has been no reports of additional flooding in the region Friday, emergency officials warn we aren’t out of the woods yet.

Residents are being asked to keep sandbags in place and if you are in a low-lying area or near a creek or stream, you’re still encouraged to sandbag your property.