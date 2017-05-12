BC Flood
May 12, 2017 2:35 pm
Updated: May 12, 2017 2:37 pm

Not sure if your home is at risk of flooding? Find out here

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

Flood Watch: Downtown, Kelowna to Mission Creek Casa Loma to Bear Creek, Westbank First Nation, West Kelowna

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations
A A

Not sure if your home could be impacted by flooding in the central Okanagan? On the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations website, you can simply enter your postal code to see if your home may be impacted.  You can find that link here. Emergency operations also released flood watch maps:

Downtown, Kelowna to Mission Creek Casa Loma to Bear Creek, Westbank First Nation & West Kelowna

Flood Watch: Downtown, Kelowna to Mission Creek Casa Loma to Bear Creek, Westbank First Nation, West Kelowna

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations
Mission, Kelowna Gellatly Bay, West Kelowna

Flood Watch: Mission, Kelowna Gellatly Bay, West Kelowna

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations
Westside Road N, Regional District of Central Okanagan

Flood Watch: Westside Road N, Regional District of Central Okanagan

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations
Winfield and OK Centre, Lake Country Westside Road, Regional District of Central Okanagan

Flood Watch: Winfield and OK Centre, Lake Country Westside Road, Regional District of Central Okanagan

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations
Mill Creek, Kelowna, McKinley Landing, Kelowna Okangan Centre, Regional District of Central Okanagan

Flood Watch: Mill Creek, Kelowna, McKinley Landing, Kelowna Okangan Centre, Regional District of Central Okanagan

Carrs Landing and Oyama, Lake Country Fintry, Regional District of Central Okanagan

Flood Watch: Carrs Landing and Oyama, Lake Country Fintry, Regional District of Central Okanagan

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations
Peachland

Flood Watch: Peachland

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations

While there has been no reports of additional flooding in the region Friday, emergency officials warn we aren’t out of the woods yet.

READ MORE: No additional flooding — so far: Emergency Operations Centre

Residents are being asked to keep sandbags in place and if you are in a low-lying area or near a creek or stream, you’re still encouraged to sandbag your property.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC Flood
Flood
Flood watch
Flooding
Kelowna
Okanagan
Okanagan Flood
peachland
West Kelowna

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News