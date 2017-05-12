No additional flooding — so far: Emergency Operations Centre

Prepare for the worst, hope for the best. That’s the basis of the ongoing Emergency Operation Centre response to the flooding in the Central Okanagan.

Overnight, showers moved through the area and so far, they haven’t contributed to any reports of additional flooding.

That said the potential still exists for rising water levels across the Central Okanagan, as ongoing showers and possible thundershowers combine with melting snow in the higher elevations to boost creek and stream flows and levels of all area lakes. Residents in low-lying areas and near creeks and lakes that may be susceptible to flooding should continue efforts to protect their property from potential flood damage. Do not remove any sandbags or other protective measures until advised that the flood threat is over.

Throughout the night, emergency and public works crews continued monitoring areas that have been affected by flooding and will continue keeping watch on streams and creeks.

Links to some new Lake Level Flood Watch maps are on the Map page of the www.cordemergency.ca website. They identify waterfront properties that have a potential risk of flooding, based on current forecast and projected elevation modelling. Area lakes are at or have surpassed full pool and will continue to rise in the coming weeks and adjacent residents should take steps to protect their property.

All Evacuation Alerts and Orders remain in effect. No new Alerts or Orders have been issued. For updated orders, alerts and other locations, visit www.cordemergency.ca/map.



Late yesterday afternoon the BC River Forecast Centre upgraded the Okanagan including Mission Creek to a Flood Watch. Please refer to the River Forecast Centre website for the latest updates on Watches and Advisories: http://bcrf.env.gov.bc.ca/warnings/index.htm.