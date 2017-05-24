Storm surge warning issued in Central Okanagan

A storm surge phenomenon warning has been issued by Central Okanagan Emergency Operations.

As winds are expected to gust up to 70 kilometres per hour overnight in the Kelowna area and water will be moved in one direction and combine with wave action on top of the surge.

The severe wave action warning means serious threat to property and erosion of shoreline on all Central Okanagan lakes.

Sandbagging at this point will not help, said the warning issued at 9:38 p.m.

Localized evacuations remain possible through the night if there is a threat of imminent danger.

An Evacuation Order was issued by the Okanagan Indian Band Tuesday afternoon affecting several north Okanagan homes and properties.

-Willow Shore Road from #1 to #20

-Nashwhito Beachfront; Imtil Road Lots 33 & 34 – Alexis Beach on Su/Q’im Road Lots 35 to 43

-3 Lots North and 3 Lots South of Whiteman’s Creek

-Sandra Saddleman/ Booby Marchand/ Darryl Marchand Beachfront: all dwellings

Affected residents are to report to the reception centre at the Vernon Recreation Centre, 3310 – 37 Avenue, Vernon.