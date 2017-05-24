Evacuation Order
May 24, 2017 1:45 am
Updated: May 24, 2017 1:55 am

Storm surge warning issued in Central Okanagan

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

Video submitted of damage earlier Tuesday evening in the Central Okanagan as storm surge began on Okanagan Lake.

A A

A storm surge phenomenon warning has been issued by Central Okanagan Emergency Operations.

As winds are expected to gust up to 70 kilometres per hour overnight in the Kelowna area and water will be moved in one direction and combine with wave action on top of the surge.

The severe wave action warning means serious threat to property and erosion of shoreline on all Central Okanagan lakes.

Sandbagging at this point will not help, said the warning issued at 9:38 p.m.

Kinsman Park in Kelowna begins to flood as storm surge comes in.

Contributed: Jim Rhindress/ Global Okanagan

Localized evacuations remain possible through the night if there is a threat of imminent danger.

An Evacuation Order was issued by the Okanagan Indian Band Tuesday afternoon affecting several north Okanagan homes and properties.

-Willow Shore Road from #1 to #20
-Nashwhito Beachfront; Imtil Road Lots 33 & 34 – Alexis Beach on Su/Q’im Road Lots 35 to 43
-3 Lots North and 3 Lots South of Whiteman’s Creek
-Sandra Saddleman/ Booby Marchand/ Darryl Marchand Beachfront: all dwellings

Affected residents are to report to the reception centre at the Vernon Recreation Centre, 3310 – 37 Avenue, Vernon.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Duck Lake
Evacuation Order
Evacuations
Flooding
Kalamalka Lake
Kelowna
lake country
Okanagan
okanagan lake
peachland
Storm Surge

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News