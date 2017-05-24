Police investigate drive-by shooting in Surrey

A large police presence remains in Surrey this morning following a drive-by shooting.

Police say they were called early this morning to a townhouse complex in the area of 75 Avenue and 140 Street.

A vehicle was struck by bullets but no one was injured.

Police do not know at this time if the shooting was targeted. No suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477, quoting file number 2017-33338.