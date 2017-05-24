Strong winds across B.C. leave thousands without power

Strong winds left thousands of BC Hydro customers without power on Tuesday night.

According to BC Hydro, more than 50,000 customers were affected as of 9 p.m., with the largest outages in the Thompson-Shuswap as well as the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast.

In the interior, people living near Nicola Lake fear more flooding is imminent as a wind warning is in effect for the area.

Environment Canada warns a vigorous cold front will bring strong wind gusts of between 60 to 80 kilometres an hour Tuesday night.

Thunderstorms could also hit the Thompson-Shuswap and Okanagan regions with up to 10 millimetres of rain.

The winds, combined with high water levels, could cause increased waves. Shorelines and lakeside roads may be impacted.

With the ground already saturated, there is a heightened risk for downed trees.

The warnings come a day after many parts of B.C. set temperature records. In all, five temperature records were broken, including in Victoria, which broke a record set back in 1879.

– With files from Yuliya Talmazan