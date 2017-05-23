Heat records broken: Victoria breaks record set during reign of Queen Victoria

It was a hot long May long weekend across B.C. and now the temperature records are in.

On Monday, Environment Canada says five temperature records were broken, including Victoria, which broke a record set back in 1879.

The hottest record-setting spot of the day was Cache Creek, which reached 33.6 degrees. This broke the previous record of 32.3 degrees set in 2015.

Pemberton also reached above 30 degrees, hitting 32.1 degrees, breaking a previous record set in 1963.

Whistler also broke a record set back in 1950, when temperatures reached 28.9 degrees. Clinton recorded a new record of 27.4 degrees, breaking one that was set in 2015.

And temperatures at Victoria Harbour on Monday reached 26.4 degrees, breaking the previous record of 26.1 set in 1879, during the reign of Queen Victoria.