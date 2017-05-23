Red Deer man with shotgun arrested in stolen car facing multiple charges: RCMP
A Red Deer man is facing a number of charges after being arrested in a stolen car while in possession of a shotgun early Monday morning.
RCMP patrolling in downtown Red Deer shortly before 6 a.m. saw a Ford Mustang that had a stolen license plate.
As officers investigated more, they discovered the car itself had also been stolen, and the driver had a loaded, sawed-off shotgun as well as what officers believed to be methamphetamine.
When police officers tried to arrest the driver, he tried to run away, but was unsuccessful.
Lee Leray Pratt, 23, is now facing multiple criminal code charges, along with other charges. They include:
- Possession of stolen property over $5,000
- Possession of stolen property under $5,000
- Four counts of breach probation
- Possession of a prohibited firearm
- Possession of a modified loaded firearm in vehicle
- Serial number removed from a firearm
- Possession of a loaded firearm
- Possession of a loaded firearm without a license
- Two counts of unlawful storage of a loaded firearm
- Assaulting a peace officer
- Driving while disqualified
- Possession of Schedule I substance
- Driving with no insurance
Pratt remains in custody, and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on June 5.
