Delays expected on Boychuk Drive for power line work

Drivers using Boychuk Drive can expect delays on Tuesday evening.

SaskPower will be stringing power lines across Boychuk Drive between Highway 16 and Kingsmere and Rosewood boulevards starting at 8 p.m. CT.

More power line work will take place on Sunday, May 28, which will require roads to be temporarily closed in all directions.

Drivers are being urged to find alternate routes, if possible.

The work is part of the Highway 16/Boychuk Drive interchange construction project.

City officials are reminding drivers that the speed limit through the construction zone is 60 km/h until the new interchange is complete.