Most Haligonians oppose removal of Cornwallis from public institutions: poll

The contentious issue of how the Halifax Regional Municipality recognizes its founder may not be so controversial to its residents, according to a new poll.

The survey has found that a majority (58 per cent) of the city’s residents disagree with the removal of Edward Cornwallis’ name from public infrastructure, such as roadways or statues.

The poll, conducted by Corporate Research Associates (CRA), also found that 31 per cent agreed that the name should be removed.

“The opinion of the silent majority is counter to that presented in public discourse about an issue,” said Don Mills, chairman and CEO of CRA, in a press release on Tuesday. “By nearly a two-to-one margin, the majority of residents do not support removing Edward Cornwallis’ name from public infrastructure.”

Cornwallis was a British military explorer who founded Halifax in 1749.

There has never been any issue with his establishment of the city, it’s how he treated the Mi’kmaq that continues to spark outrage over 200 years later. Cornwallis ordered a bounty on the Mi’kmaq after they refused to give up their land.

Critics say that it’s disrespectful to pay tribute to Cornwallis with municipal landmarks, such as the south-end statue of him, without recognizing the negative impact he caused indigenous people.

Recommendations on how the the municipality should deal with the issue are in the works.

According to the poll, men and older residents are more likely than women and younger residents to disagree with the removal of the name.

Seven per cent of respondents in the poll did not offer an opinion or did not know enough on the matter. Four per cent neither agreed or disagreed.

The poll was conducted on 400 Halifax adult residents and was conducted from April 20 top May 6. According to CRA the results are accurate to within ± 4.9 percentage points, 95 out of 100 times.

