Halifax Regional Council votes to revisit Edward Cornwallis debate

A contentious issue is back on the table after Halifax Regional Council voted Tuesday to re-visit the debate surrounding how the municipality recognizes Edward Cornwallis.

“I’m asking for your help to heal generations of spiritual welts because we were seen as animals, only valued for our pelts,” words spoken by Halifax’s poet laureate, Rebecca Thomas during council’s last meeting on April 11.

Thomas illustrated the pain she said the Indigenous community lives with because the municipality hasn’t taken “action” to address public concern surrounding the recognition of Cornwallis on municipal landmarks.

Cornwallis was a British military explorer who founded Halifax in 1749.

There has never been any issue with his establishment of the city, it’s how he treated the Mi’kmaq that continues to spark outrage over 200 years later.

Cornwallis ordered a bounty on the Mi’kmaq after they refused to give up their land.

Many people believe it’s disrespectful to pay tribute to Cornwallis with municipal landmarks, like the south-end statue of him, without recognizing the negative impact he caused Indigenous people.

A motion to open up the Cornwallis debate was stopped by one vote last May.

That motion was brought forward again by District 9 Coun. Shawn Clearly.

“We haven’t done a very good job in creating a positive relationship with our First Nations friends and neighbours,” Cleary said.

Cleary’s motion asks staff to provide a report that would outline terms of reference and recommend an expert panel that would advise council on any changes that may be made to how Edward Cornwallis is commemorated throughout the municipality.

The motion sparked a lively debate that lasted for approximately 30 minutes.

“We need to empathize with people who are feeling hurt and see where that goes. And if we can’t do that, then I might as well leave this council chamber and not come back,” District 8 Coun. Lindell Smith said.

Some councillors who were part of last year’s vote say they didn’t understand why the issue needs to be addressed through “municipal action.”

“We (regional council) can’t change the conditions of how life was back then (during the eighteenth century). And I find that here we are once again in a tug-of-war. And the question is, we can’t rewrite it, so why should we revisit it?” District 2 Coun. David Hendsbee said.

The end of the debate brought a 15-1 vote in favour of passing the motion.