Dwayne Johnson and Tom Hanks launch 2020 presidential bid on SNL season finale

Dwayne Johnson officially joined the Five Timers Club on Saturday Night Live this week and has the robe to prove it.

After stepping out into a wall of applause on SNL, he was joined by Alec Baldwin wearing a black robe with a golden ‘5’ on the chest.

Baldwin presented Johnson with a matching robe, which he threw on before addressing the rumours that he was planning a bid for president in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

“It’s very flattering, but tonight I wanna put this to rest and just say once and for all…I’m in,” Johnson says.

“Starting tonight I am running for the president of the United States, and I gotta tell you I’ve already chosen my running mate.”

Johnson describes his running mate as someone very well-liked, already in the Five Timers Club, charming, universally adored by pretty much every human alive.

“Dwayne, I would be honoured t– ” Baldwin says.

“Mr. Tom Hanks everybody,” Johnson interrupts as Hanks enters the stage.

“…and I will be in the cabinet, I will be in the cabined, because all of us are equally beloved, not a single black mark on any of our public personas,” Baldwin chimes in amid roaring applause for the Johnson/Hanks 2020 announcement.

“Hey Alec I think I saw Lauren talking to your wife,” Hanks retorts.

“I’m going to break that son of a b***h’s neck,” Baldwin says as he frantically runs off the stage.

With just the running mates left behind, Johnson explains that in the past he never would have considered running for president on account of being unqualified for the job.

Now, he says, he’s worried about being “too qualified.”

Hanks adds that America needs them, because no one can seem to agree on almost anything anymore except two things.

“Pizza…and us,” finishes Johnson.

‘Dwayne, together we would get 100 per cent of the vote. I would get the senior vote, because I fought in World War 2 in like 10 different movies,” Hanks says.

“And I of course would get the minority vote, because everyone just assumes that I’m…well…whatever they are,” Johnson adds.

Hanks explains that should the country ever go to war, he can reassure the nation.

“We will sacrifice, and we will suffer but in the end we will win, because we are Americans and that is what Americans do,” Hanks says as the cinematic war music played in the background.

After applauding his running mate, Johnson adds that if California were ever to spit off and fall into the ocean, his expertise would come in handy. He looked into the camera as the action-movie background music played.

“Damn it if I don’t get down to that fault line and detonate the war head, the entire state is going to sink. Fuel up the submarine and tell the secret service to pack my trucks. The president’s going for a swim,” Johnson says before raising one eyebrow to the camera.

It’s a match made in White House heaven, but unfortunately, the wrestler-turned-action star and the Hollywood war hero pat each other on the back and admit, they’re only joking.

“I just wanted to be on TV with Dwayne,” Hanks says with a laugh.

“It’s just that when it comes to politics, we need more poise and less noise. Americans deserve strong capable leaders, leaders who care about this country and care about its people,” Johnson says.

But at that moment, Hanks comes to a realization.

“Dwayne, that kind of sounds like you and me. I guess we gotta do it.”

“Drop it!” Johnson says, before a blue banner rolls down with the words Johnson/Hanks 2020 sprawled across it in white block letters.

The two grasp hands and throw their arms up in the victory ‘V,” and shout, “We’re doing it! We’re doing it!” as the iconic “Hail to the Chief” plays in the background.

The race is on.