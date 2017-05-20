Anti-GMO protesters gather in downtown Toronto for ‘March Against Monsanto’

Dozens of people came together on Saturday to participate in the sixth annual March Against Monsanto demonstration in Toronto.

Rachel Parent, founder of the non-profit organization Kids Right to Know, said the labelling of genetically modified ingredients is something she has been advocating for for five years.

“This is about taking back our food sovereignty and making sure we have seed freedom,” Parent said.

Protesters met at Yonge and Dundas streets and marched to Christie Pitts park, where a food festival took place paying homage to local organic farmers.

“This festival is really a celebration,” Parent said. “All of us coming together and supporting organic and non-GMO options, supporting our small local organic farmers and realizing what we are putting into our bodies.”

In a statement, Monsanto spokesperson Trish Jordan said, “We know people have different points of view on these topics and it’s important they can express and share them.”

Jordan added that Monsanto’s work “is focused on using digital tools, data and research to find solutions that balance the need to feed people and protect the planet. Through innovation and collaboration with farmers and partnering organizations, we develop new tools that help the world’s farmers grow food using less of the earth’s natural resources.”

On May 17, Bill C-291, an enactment to amend the Food and Drugs Act to allow the labelling of GMOs, was defeated — but Parent said she will not give up.

“We hope we can get more bills through parliament and hopefully they will be voted on in a positive way,” she said.

