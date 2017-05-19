Police seize over 7,000 pills from two Cape Breton homes

Cape Breton Regional Police have laid charges and seized thousands of pills after executing search warrants on Thursday at two homes in Glace Bay, N.S.

Police say they found more than 7,000 pills including hydromorphone, dexedrine, oxycodone and ritalin from residences on Cadegan Drive and Shaft Street.

READ: 49 people have died from opioid overdoses in NS this year

Officers also believe they seized fentanyl tablets, which are being sent to Health Canada to be analyzed.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that’s described as being similar to morphine, but 50 to 100 times more potent.

The estimated street value of the pills is $180,000.

WATCH: 11 lives in Halifax saved so far from opioid overdoses because of naloxone kits: Direction 180

Police say they also seized a rifle, ammunition and other drug paraphernalia.

A 43-year-old man and 32-year-old woman, whose names have not yet been released, were arrested and are now facing a variety of charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm and unsafe storage of a firearm and ammunition.

The man is also charged with uttering threats.

Follow @NatashaPace