Toronto police looking for missing 11-month-old boy who may be with mother
Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in locating an 11-month-old boy and his mother.
Officers issued a series of tweets late Thursday saying Chevon St. Louis-Patterson Jr. was last seen at around 2 p.m. near Allen Road and Sheppard Avenue West.
Police said he may be with his mother, 23-year-old Kayla St. Louis.
Officers released photos of St. Louis and St. Louis-Patterson Jr.
The baby is described as being around two feet tall and having short, curly blond hair. He was last seen wearing blue and white pinstriped overalls and blue shoes.
St. Louis is described as standing 5’2” with a heavy build and blue-grey eyes. She has tinted red hair. She was last seen wearing a jean jacket and dark-coloured pants.
A police spokesperson told Global News early Friday that officers don’t believe there’s an imminent threat of harm to the child. However, the spokesperson said the circumstances of the mother and son’s disappearance “is cause for concern.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 32 Division at 416-808-3200.
