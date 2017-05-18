Peel police officer charged after woman sexually assaulted: investigators

Peel Regional Police have laid criminal assault-related charges against one of the service’s officers.

Police told Global News the allegations stem from an isolated incident on private property.

Officers said the professional standards bureau charged Const. Prabhjot Singh Thursday with one count each of assault and sexual assault.

Police said Singh and the accused were known to each other and that there is no risk to public safety.

N/R – Police Officer Facing Criminal Charges – https://t.co/lMKumgNQKB — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) May 18, 2017

Singh, a two-year general patrol officer, has been suspended with pay, which falls in line with provisions of the Ontario Police Services Act.

In a news release Thursday evening, Chief Jennifer Evans said the matter is “serious” and will be “thoroughly investigated.”

“I am committed to holding officers accountable for their actions to maintain the trust we have established with our community,” she said.

“Police officers are subject to the same laws as all other members of the public and are also subject to discipline under the Police Services Act.”

Singh is scheduled to appear in a Brampton court on May 29.

With files from Nick Westoll