Calgary police investigating after body found in car in Walmart parking lot

Calgary police are investigating after a man’s body was found in the back seat of a car in the Walmart parking lot at South Trail Crossing on 130 Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Police say a customer discovered the body in the back of the vehicle on their way into the store. When the man’s body was still there when they came out of the store, they called 911 at about 4:30 p.m.

Officers said it appeared the man had been there for some time.

The medical examiner has been brought in to help investigators determine the cause of death.

Police said there’s no indication yet whether the death was suspicious.