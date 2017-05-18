Nova Scotia Election: Party leaders clash over health care in first debate

Nova Scotia’s major-party leaders clashed over health care early in a televised campaign debate Thursday.

Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie and NDP Leader Gary Burrill attacked Liberal Premier Stephen McNeil’s track record on health, with Baillie questioning McNeil’s 2013 promise that every Nova Scotian would have access to a doctor.

McNeil noted the province has reduced administrative costs by merging health authorities.

He said a Liberal government would invest in collaborative care teams to ensure all Nova Scotians have access to primary care.

Burrill asked McNeil if he would admit there is a health care crisis, but McNeil said that despite “challenges,” the province’s health system is on a sustainable path.

McNeil also defended attacks on his labour relations record, arguing he has to represent all taxpayers at the negotiating tables.