New poll shows N.S. Liberals continue to lead, 24 per cent of voters undecided

A new poll by Mainstreet/iPolitics has found that the Liberals continue to lead in Nova Scotia, although they have dropped slightly, within the margin of error, provincially.

A random sample of 1,000 Nova Scotians were surveyed for the poll from May 10-11.

“The Liberals have had some missteps this week,” said Quito Maggi, President of Mainstreet Research in a news release.

“While they have dipped outside the Greater Halifax area, they have gained within Halifax itself. The Liberals now hold 10-point leads both within and outside the Greater Halifax area — this a trend the PCs and NDP will need to reverse if they are to make seat gains — the first past the post system rewards support that is concentrated.”

According to the poll, here are the results for decided and leaning voters: Liberals 40 per cent (-2), PCs 30 per cent (+1), NDP 24 per cent (-1), Greens 5 per cent (+1).

The undecided rate has remained more or less stable, with 24 per cent of Nova Scotians still unsure who they will mark a ballot for.

