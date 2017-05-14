Canada
May 14, 2017
Updated: May 14, 2017 2:38 pm

New poll shows N.S. Liberals continue to lead, 24 per cent of voters undecided

By Reporter  Global News

(L-R) Nova Scotia's three main party leaders are Liberal Stephen McNeil, Progressive Conservative Jamie Baillie and New Democrat Gary Burrill. Nova Scotians will elect their next government on May 30.

Global News
A new poll by Mainstreet/iPolitics has found that the Liberals continue to lead in Nova Scotia, although they have dropped slightly, within the margin of error, provincially.

A random sample of 1,000 Nova Scotians were surveyed for the poll from May 10-11.

“The Liberals have had some missteps this week,” said Quito Maggi, President of Mainstreet Research in a news release.

“While they have dipped outside the Greater Halifax area, they have gained within Halifax itself. The Liberals now hold 10-point leads both within and outside the Greater Halifax area — this a trend the PCs and NDP will need to reverse if they are to make seat gains — the first past the post system rewards support that is concentrated.”

According to the poll, here are the results for decided and leaning voters: Liberals 40 per cent (-2), PCs 30 per cent (+1), NDP 24 per cent (-1), Greens 5 per cent (+1).

The undecided rate has remained more or less stable, with 24 per cent of Nova Scotians still unsure who they will mark a ballot for.

new poll

Here is a look at the results of a new Mainstreet/iPolitics poll.

poll

A new Mainstreet/iPolitics poll was released on Sunday.

