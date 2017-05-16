B.C. education assistant raises concerns about physical attacks by students with special needs

A B.C. special education assistant (SEA) who says she was assaulted by a student with special needs says she fears ongoing issues with regards to physical attacks in her line of work are going unaddressed.

Kristen Dehal says every day has been a challenge since her workplace injury two years ago.

“I struggled the first year with missed medications,” she said. “I was in and out of the hospital.”

Dehal worked as an SEA at North Vancouver’s Carson Graham Secondary School, supporting children with behavioural challenges.

In March 2014, she was seriously injured by a child described as a complex learner unable to regulate aggressive behaviour.

“I was kicked and punched and slammed into a display case,” Dehal said. “I received a concussion that day, I had a big bruise on the side of my face.”

Since then, she says she has battled chronic pain and post-traumatic stress disorder.

“It’s been a struggle. It’s affected my family life. It’s affected my everyday life.”

Dehal says colleagues have described their current work environment as a “train wreck.”

“There are people who are head-butted and spit on and kicked and punched on a daily basis,” she said. “It’s still the same problem where it’s systemic — it’s from the top-down. There’s nothing in place to support these kids.”

WorkSafeBC documents obtained through a freedom of information request said 19 violent incidents were reported at Carson Graham between September 2013 and April 2014.

In addition to Dehal, another SEA also told Global News they worry ongoing problems are not being addressed.

“These kids are being let down by the education system,” Dehal said.

North Vancouver School District’s Deneka Michaud said staff and student safety are priorities.

“These are children and they’re children that don’t have the ability like you and I to regulate these behaviours,” she said. “So it’s not a matter of whether or not we can eliminate them, it’s a matter of how can we plan proactively to be preventative and to help the student be able to diminish the frequency of the physically aggressive behaviour.”

Michaud said violent incidents are on the decline with four incidents so far this school year.

But that isn’t enough to assure Dehal, who says returning to the school isn’t an option for her.

“I’ve never blamed the child that assaulted me,” she said. “There needs to be an airtight plan for each child that is designated with a special need and is going to be included in a school environment.”

— With files from Nadia Stewart