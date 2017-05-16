WATCH: NDP leader John Horgan to address the media
B.C. Premier Christy Clark will speak to a meeting of the B.C. Government caucus about the need to work collaboratively across partisan lines to make British Columbia stronger.
The Premier will hold a press conference in Vancouver following the caucus meeting.
BC NDP leader John Horgan will also address the media at 4 p.m. at the B.C. Legislature. Horgan’s address will also be streamed live here.
