RCMP investigate reported carjacking in Red Deer

RCMP in Red Deer are investigating after a man claimed he was assaulted by two men who then took his wallet, cell phone and keys before driving away in his van.

The man said he was approached by the two suspects at about 7 a.m. on May 14 in the parking lot of Johnstone Plaza on 67 Street.

The three men had a friendly conversation, police said in a release, before the two men asked the victim for a ride, saying they were late for work.

The victim dropped the two off in the area of 67 Street and 67 Avenue. He said the men assaulted him and stole his wallet, keys and cell phone and then drove away in his vehicle.

He also said the suspects were armed, with one presenting a large knife, which wasn’t used, and the other waving what police believe was either a baton or pry bar.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of a hard blow to the head and other facial injuries, police said.

The first suspect is described as being 20 to 25 years old, with short brown hair and slim build. The man is reported to have acne on his face and a noticeable scar the left side of his nose. He was reportedly wearing a black hat with black sunglasses on the brim, a grey hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes at the time of the incident.

The second is described as being 25-30 years old with short, dark hair and medium build. He had a tattoo on his left cheek and was wearing a dark hoodie, dark pants and red shoes.

The van, which hasn’t been recovered, is a light brown 1997 Safari with Alberta license plate BWW 5421.

Anyone with information about this ongoing investigation is asked to call RCMP at 403-343-5575 or contact Crime Stoppers.