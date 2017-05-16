Preliminary inquiry continues for Edward Downey, accused of killing Taliyah Marsman, Sara Baillie

A preliminary inquiry for a man accused in the high-profile killings of a Calgary mother and her daughter is expected to wrap up on Tuesday.

Edward Downey has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Sara Baillie and her daughter, Taliyah Marsman.

The hearing began in April with four days of evidence.

At that time, provincial court judge Gerry Meagher ruled Downey does not have to wear leg shackles during the court proceedings.

Reasons for the decision are under a publication ban, as is all evidence and the identities of the witnesses testifying at the hearing.

Baillie was found dead inside her northwest Calgary home on July 11, 2016, sparking an Alberta-wide Amber Alert for Marsman.

Police have said they believe the little girl was murdered just hours after Baillie was killed.

The search for the five-year-old came to a heartbreaking end on July 14 after Calgary police found her body just outside the city limits.

Later that night, Calgary police charged Downey with two counts of first-degree murder.

Downey was previously convicted of drug trafficking, weapons and prostitution-related charges and has ties to organized crime, with affiliations to a high-profile Canadian gang that originates in Nova Scotia.

At the end of the hearing, the judge will decide if there is enough evidence to order Downey to stand trial.