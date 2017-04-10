Preliminary inquiry begins for Edward Downey, accused of killing Taliyah Marsman & mother Sara Baillie

A preliminary inquiry for a man accused in the high-profile killings of a Calgary mother and her daughter is beginning Monday.

Edward Downey has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Sara Baillie and her daughter, Taliyah Marsman.

READ MORE: Man charged with Sara Baillie, Taliyah Marsman murders didn’t pose ‘undue risk’ says parole board

Baillie was found dead inside her northwest Calgary home July 11, 2016, sparking an Alberta-wide Amber Alert for her daughter.

Police have said they believe Taliyah was murdered just hours after Baillie was killed.

The search for the five-year-old came to a heartbreaking end July 14 after Calgary police found her body just outside the city limits.

READ MORE: Taliyah Marsman and Sara Baillie remembered at Calgary vigil

Later that night, Calgary police charged Downey with two counts of murder.

Downey was previously convicted of drug trafficking, weapons and prostitution-related charges and has ties to organized crime, with affiliations to a high-profile Canadian gang that originates in Nova Scotia.

Criminal lawyer Hersh Wolch and his son Gavin Wolch are representing Downey.

At the end of the hearing, the judge will decide if there is enough evidence to order Downey to stand trial.

The evidence presented at the hearing will be under a publication ban.