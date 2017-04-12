Judge rules accused double-murderer Edward Downey will not have to wear shackles during preliminary inquiry

A Calgary judge has ruled the man accused of the high-profile killings of a Calgary mother and her daughter will no longer have to wear restraints during his preliminary inquiry.

Edward Downey is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Sara Baillie and her five-year-old daughter Taliyah Marsman.

Provincial court judge Gerry Meagher has ruled Downey will no longer have to wear leg shackles during the five-day hearing.

Reasons for the decision are under a publication ban, as is all evidence, along with the identities of all witnesses testifying at the hearing.

Baillie was found dead inside her northwest Calgary home July 11, 2016, sparking an Alberta-wide Amber Alert for her daughter.

Police said they believe Taliyah was murdered just hours after Baillie was killed.

Her body was found just outside of the Calgary city limits July 14, 2016.

Later that night, Calgary police charged Downey with two counts of murder.

Downey was previously convicted of drug trafficking, weapons and prostitution-related charges and has ties to organized crime, with affiliations to a high-profile Canadian gang that originates in Nova Scotia.

At the end of the hearing, the judge will decide if there is enough evidence to order Downey to stand trial.