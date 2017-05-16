Woman hit and killed by CTrain at Whitehorn LRT Station: EMS

One woman was hit and killed by a CTrain at the Whitehorn LRT Station on Tuesday, according to Calgary EMS.

Paramedics were called to the station, located on 36 Street N.E., at around 8:15 a.m.

When they arrived, a female was found dead at the scene.

EMS said the investigation has since been handed over to Calgary police.

The incident caused the delay of CTrains on the Blue Line.

Calgary Transit tweeted to say shuttle busses would be brought in to accommodate travelers.