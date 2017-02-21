Pedestrian hit and killed by CTrain at Whitehorn LRT Station

One man was killed after being hit by a CTrain in northeast Calgary on Monday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the Whitehorn LRT Station on 36 Street N.E. at around 8:30 p.m.

According to Calgary police, the man was crossing the tracks while warning lights were flashing and alarm bells were sounding.

Investigators said the victim may have been distracted by an “electronic device.” He was hit by a northbound CTrain and decleared dead at the scene.

EMS said the train operator was assessed by paramedics but did not wish to be transported to hospital.

The incident caused the Whitehorn LRT Station to be shut down for several hours while police investigated.

With files from Nathan Taylor