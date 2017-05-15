Canada
May 15, 2017 2:43 pm
Updated: May 15, 2017 3:36 pm

Patriotism in peril as complaint could see Canadian flags pulled from quiet London street

By News Announcer  AM980 London

Canadian flags line Thornton Avenue in Old North on May 15, 2017.

Travis Dolynny/AM980 London
A London man who’s painting his street patriotic is dealing with pushback from the city, thanks to a single complaint.

Ted Skinner who lives on Thornton Avenue in Old North, began putting up Canadian flags to celebrate the country’s 150th.

After the first six went up, he got a card from the city asking him to speak with a bylaw officer.

“I said I felt like I’d been called to the principal’s office — she thought that was quite cute,” he explained.

“She said she’d been on the street — she loved it, ‘Looks good,’ — but she had to go to her manager and tell him that they’re multiplying. There were more the next day [that] she went back.”

Skinner told AM980 that the only thing he was told was that the city received a complaint and had to follow it up. There was nothing to indicate he was breaking any bylaws. He added that when he put the first flag on a utility pole, he contacted London Hydro beforehand.

The future of the flags remains uncertain, however, as Skinner says he hasn’t heard anything back from the city in a week.

“If they have to come down, I’ll make up some excuse. I’ll take them down, but I’m going to be sick for a couple of months and see what happens,” Skinner laughed.

In the meantime, other blocks on Thornton have organized collections to pay for more flags with a total of 15 in place as of Monday, and 30 expected to be erected by Tuesday.

“A quiet little street such as Thornton Avenue — it is four blocks long. That’s why I didn’t think it would be a big deal to do it on that street.”

AM980 reached out to the city’s bylaw office for comment but had yet to hear back as of 2:30 Monday afternoon.

Skinner’s full interview can be heard below.

